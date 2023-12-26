Open Menu

South Africa V India First Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published December 26, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday

India, first innings

Y. Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

R. Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

S. Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

V. Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

S. Iyer b Rabada 31

K. Rahul not out 70

R. Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8

S. Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

J. Bumrah b Jansen 1

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras (b1, lb8, nb1, w2) 12

Total (8 wkts, 59 overs) 208

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Sharma), 2-23 (Jaiswal), 3-24 (Gill), 4-92 (Iyer), 5-107 (Kohli), 6-121 (Ashwin), 7-164 (Thakur), 8-191 (Bumrah)

To bat: P.

Krishna

Bowling: Rabada 17-3-44-5 (1nb), Jansen 15-1-52-1, Burger 15-4-50-2 (1w), Coetzee 12-1-53-0 (1w)

South Africa: T. Bavuma, D. Elgar, A. Markram, T. de Zorzi, K. Petersen, D. Bedingham, K. Verreynne, M. Jansen, G. Coetzee, K. Rabada, N. Burger.

Match situation: India are 208 for eight wickets in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

