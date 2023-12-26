South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday

Centurion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at close of play on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

India, first innings

Y. Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

R. Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

S. Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

V. Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

S. Iyer b Rabada 31

K. Rahul not out 70

R. Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8

S. Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

J. Bumrah b Jansen 1

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras (b1, lb8, nb1, w2) 12

Total (8 wkts, 59 overs) 208

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Sharma), 2-23 (Jaiswal), 3-24 (Gill), 4-92 (Iyer), 5-107 (Kohli), 6-121 (Ashwin), 7-164 (Thakur), 8-191 (Bumrah)

To bat: P.

Krishna

Bowling: Rabada 17-3-44-5 (1nb), Jansen 15-1-52-1, Burger 15-4-50-2 (1w), Coetzee 12-1-53-0 (1w)

South Africa: T. Bavuma, D. Elgar, A. Markram, T. de Zorzi, K. Petersen, D. Bedingham, K. Verreynne, M. Jansen, G. Coetzee, K. Rabada, N. Burger.

Match situation: India are 208 for eight wickets in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)