South Africa V India First Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 27, 2023 | 04:40 PM

South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

Centurion, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Scoreboard at the end of India's first innings on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

India, first innings

(overnight 208-8)

Y. Jaiswal c Verreynne b Burger 17

R. Sharma c Burger b Rabada 5

S. Gill c Verreynne b Burger 2

V. Kohli c Verreynne b Rabada 38

S. Iyer b Rabada 31

K. Rahul b Burger 101

R. Ashwin c sub (Mulder) b Rabada 8

S. Thakur c Elgar b Rabada 24

J. Bumrah b Jansen 1

Mohammed Siraj c Verreynne b Coetzee 5

P.

Krishna not out 0

Extras (b2, lb8, nb1, w2) 13

Total (67.4 overs) 245

Fall of wickets: 1-13 (Sharma), 2-23 (Jaiswal), 3-24 (Gill), 4-92 (Iyer), 5-107 (Kohli), 6-121 (Ashwin), 7-164 (Thakur), 8-191 (Bumrah), 9-238 (Siraj)

Bowling: Rabada 20-4-59-5 (1nb), Jansen 16-2-52-1, Burger 15.4-4-50-3 (1w), Coetzee 16-1-74-1 (1w)

South Africa: T. Bavuma, D. Elgar, A. Markram, T. de Zorzi, K. Petersen, D. Bedingham, K. Verreynne, M. Jansen, G. Coetzee, K. Rabada, N. Burger.

Match situation: India are all out for 245 in the first innings.

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Langton Rusere (ZIM)

tv umpire: Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

