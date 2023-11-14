Open Menu

Sports Competitions Held

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Under-16 inter-district boys and girls badminton and table tennis competitions were organized by the Sports Department Sargodha on the direction of the Punjab government at Sports Gymnasium

The competitions were inaugurated by Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nisar Ral Haq and District Sports Officer Muhammad Imran. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti was the chief guest of the ceremony. He encouraged the players participating in the competition.

Under-16 badminton and table tennis teams from Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar participated in the competitions. Besides, district sports officers of Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali and Bhakkar, tehsil sports officers and coaches of the division were also present.

Divisional Sports Officer Nisar Ral Haq said that the purpose of such competitions was to hunt new and energetic talent. He said that the winning teams would go to Lahore to participate in divisional competitions.

