Sports vital to control crime in socities: Usman Anwar

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that sports and constructive social activities were vital to control crime in the society besides improving public service delivery

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that sports and constructive social activities were vital to control crime in the society besides improving public service delivery.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony for promotion of hockey

at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Tuesday, he said Punjab Police were playing its role

for the promotion of sports and constructive activities in the province, adding the police will play

its due role in the promotion of sports culture especially revival of national sport hockey.

Punjab Police signed the MoU with Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy (KJHA) for promotion of

hockey among children of police employees.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar and Olympian Khawaja Junaid signed the MoU. Under the MoU, Punjab Police

and KJHA will take joint measures for the promotion of hockey.

Dr Usman Anwer said that Khawaja Junaid Academy would provide free coaching and hockey kits

to the children of police personnel, adding that sports camps will be organized for the selection

and training of hockey players.

The IGP said that Punjab police had been paying due attention on the physical fitness of its

personnel, adding Punjab Police won 14 medals in the recent National Games.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid said the MoU with Punjab Police would go a long way in revival of hockey

and unearthing new talent from within the police department. He said KJHA will organize hockey competitions, workshops and training programmes in collaboration with Punjab Police.

DIG Welfare Ghazi Mohammad Salahuddin, AIG Admin Sahibzada Bilal Umar, AIG Operations Dr. Asad Ijaz Malhi, SDPO Gulberg ASP Syedah Shahrbanu, CEO KJHA Junaid Chatta and other officers were present during the ceremony.