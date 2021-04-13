UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Stable' Man City Better Set For Champions League Success - Gundogan

Zeeshan Mehtab 50 seconds ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

'Stable' Man City better set for Champions League success - Gundogan

Manchester City's improved defensive record means they are better prepared for the fine margins of the Champions League latter stages this season, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday

Dortmund, Germany, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Manchester City's improved defensive record means they are better prepared for the fine margins of the Champions League latter stages this season, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said on Tuesday.

City are aiming to reach the semi-finals for the first time in five years under Pep Guardiola when they take a 2-1 lead to Gundogan's old club Borussia Dortmund for the second leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday.

Marco Reus's away goal for the Germans in Manchester last week was the first goal City had conceded in more than 800 minutes in the Champions League since their opening group game in October.

Defensive mistakes have been a consistent feature of City's exits in Europe's premier club competition under Guardiola.

They were knocked out on away goals by Monaco in 2017 after a thrilling tie ended 6-6, lost 5-1 over two legs to Liverpool in 2018 and again missed out on away goals against Tottenham in 2019 after a 4-4 draw on aggregate.

Last season it was Lyon, who shocked Guardiola's men in a one-off tie, winning 3-1 in Lisbon.

"For me it is very important (to take the next step in Europe). I have expectations to myself, I have expectations to my teammates, to my team," said Gundogan in a pre-match press conference.

"I know we have great players and a great team and should have been to the semis earlier. We were lacking something. We made little mistakes which led to goals.

"When you concede this amount of goals in the leg at home, it is not easy.

"I feel like we are much more stable at the moment. We are defending well." However, Guardiola believes scoring in Dortmund will be the key to reaching the last four given the threat the German giants pose going forward, led by Norway attacker Erling Haaland.

"We have to control emotions, but sometimes you need emotions to win these games. We go there to win. Each player will need to be a leader on the pitch," said Guardiola.

"We start 2-1. In the last 26, 27 games they have scored, so we have to score goals and to do that we have to play our game and be effective up front."

Related Topics

Europe German Norway Fine Liverpool Lyon Dortmund Monaco Lisbon Manchester Lead October 2017 2018 2019 Tottenham Borussia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Public Library announces Ramadan timings

11 minutes ago

Israeli Vessel Attacked Off UAE's Coast - Reports

48 seconds ago

AJK female lawyers for chief justices appointments ..

50 seconds ago

Tech climbs as Wall Street ponders vaccines woes, ..

51 seconds ago

Edinburgh festival to return in August - outdoors

54 seconds ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Shehbaz Shar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.