Open Menu

Sunil Gavaskar Names Babar Azam As His Favorite Pakistani Player

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 05, 2024 | 06:53 PM

Sunil Gavaskar names Babar Azam as his favorite Pakistani player

The 74-year old Indian player played 125 Tests for India, amassing 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2025) Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named Babar Azam as his current favorite Pakistani player.

The 74-year-old Gavaskar, during a conversation during the second Test match between South Africa and India, was asked about his favorite Pakistani player.

The right-handed batsman chose Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas as his favorite Pakistani cricketer.

Imran Khan, the captain who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup, held the second position. Javed Miandad was placed third, while Wasim Akram secured the fourth position.

Speaking about his current favorite batter, Gavaskar praised Babar Azam, expressing the highest admiration for him.

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, amassing 10,122 runs at an average of 51.

12. He held the record for the highest individual score of 236* and has scored 34 centuries.

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches, the Mumbai-born batsman was India's first batting superstar. His record of 34 Test centuries stood for decades, and he was eventually surpassed by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar was also part of the Indian team that won the ICC cricket World Cup in 1983. After defeating the West Indies in the final, India became the second team to win the Cricket World Cup. Gavaskar played a crucial role in the victory and prevented the West Indies from winning the World Cup trophy for the third consecutive time.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket World ICC Wasim Akram South Africa Babar Azam From Asia

Recent Stories

Bilawal vows to implement late Bhutto’s manifest ..

Bilawal vows to implement late Bhutto’s manifesto of food, shelter and clothin ..

23 minutes ago
 Two day International conference starts at BNBWU S ..

Two day International conference starts at BNBWU Sukkur

1 hour ago
 PPP Pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on his 96th bir ..

PPP Pays rich tribute to ZA Bhutto on his 96th birth anniversary

1 hour ago
 IGP visits police museum showcasing 1843 policing ..

IGP visits police museum showcasing 1843 policing history

1 hour ago
 Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to stop generati ..

Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Station to stop generation from Jan 10 for tailrace tu ..

1 hour ago
 Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

Science Minister announces creation of IRADA

2 hours ago
Senate passes resolution demanding election schedu ..

Senate passes resolution demanding election schedule for 8th February be postpon ..

2 hours ago
 Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in December

Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% in December

1 hour ago
 realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme ..

Realme Set to Redefine Midrange Design with realme C67 - Where Elegance Meets In ..

3 hours ago
 Federal government, KE ink agreements to ensure en ..

Federal government, KE ink agreements to ensure energy security for Karachi

1 hour ago
 South, North Korea conduct artillery drill near bo ..

South, North Korea conduct artillery drill near border islands

1 hour ago
 Markets mostly down ahead of US jobs as rate cut h ..

Markets mostly down ahead of US jobs as rate cut hopes fade

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports