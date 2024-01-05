Sunil Gavaskar names Babar Azam as his favorite Pakistani player

(@Abdulla99267510)

The 74-year old Indian player played 125 Tests for India, amassing 10,122 runs at an average of 51.12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 5th, 2025) Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has named Babar Azam as his current favorite Pakistani player.

The 74-year-old Gavaskar, during a conversation during the second Test match between South Africa and India, was asked about his favorite Pakistani player.

The right-handed batsman chose Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas as his favorite Pakistani cricketer.

Imran Khan, the captain who led Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup, held the second position. Javed Miandad was placed third, while Wasim Akram secured the fourth position.

Speaking about his current favorite batter, Gavaskar praised Babar Azam, expressing the highest admiration for him.

Sunil Gavaskar played 125 Tests for India, amassing 10,122 runs at an average of 51.

12. He held the record for the highest individual score of 236* and has scored 34 centuries.

Standing at 5 feet 5 inches, the Mumbai-born batsman was India's first batting superstar. His record of 34 Test centuries stood for decades, and he was eventually surpassed by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 51 centuries.

Sunil Gavaskar was also part of the Indian team that won the ICC cricket World Cup in 1983. After defeating the West Indies in the final, India became the second team to win the Cricket World Cup. Gavaskar played a crucial role in the victory and prevented the West Indies from winning the World Cup trophy for the third consecutive time.