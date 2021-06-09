Swat to have international standred playground facilities for youth very soon: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said that provincial government is taking practical steps to setup 1000 sports facilities across province and 30 multi-purpose sports facilities in newly merged districts under Prime Minister 1000 Playgrounds Project

SWAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said that provincial government is taking practical steps to setup 1000 sports facilities across province and 30 multi-purpose sports facilities in newly merged districts under Prime Minister 1000 Playgrounds Project.

These views were expressed by the Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali at the closing ceremony of the final match of the Malakand Region Cricket Tournament wherein teams from across the province took part.

A ground is also being constructed for the national game of hockey at a cost of Rs. 100 million in Saidu Sharif, Swat, Dr. Amjad Ali said, adding, the sports is not only a source of entertainment but also a great way to keep the body fit and play an important role in mental and physical development.

He said that the present government has been active in promoting sports and providing facilities to the youth in this regard from the very beginning. He said that the provincial government led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, was taking steps to further improve the functioning of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Hayatabad Sports Complex and upgrade of the Peshawar Sports Stadium to build playgrounds at 57 different places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the construction of cricket stadiums in Kalam and Saidu Sharif would not only provide opportunities for healthy activities and recreation to the people here but also give an opportunity to the youth to showcase their talents besides the upcoming youth of Swat would also see top players in action during competition and training sessions.

The provincial minister further said that the grassy cricket ground of Saidu Sharif is being constructed in a modern style at a cost of Rs. 470 million. He said that playgrounds are being constructed at the level of every union council of constituency PK-6. He appreciated the team of Prime Minister 100 Playground Projects, Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for timely completion of the ongoing projects.

He said a playground at Shamozai is spending Rs. 400 million on construction of this main stadium including purchase of land for Terang area, in his constituency PK-6. He said the government is spending Rs. 30 Million on upgrading the Barikot playground and Rs. 10 million on Navi Kali playground.

The provincial minister further said that work on Kuta playground has been completed while work on Ghaligai playground is in progress under Prime Minister 1000 Playground Project.

At the end, the Housing Minister Dr. Amjad Ali also distributed prizes among the winning teams.