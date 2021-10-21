T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG), Live Score, History, Who Will Win

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea (PNG) - See Live Score, History of Head-to-Head, Position in World Rankings, and Who Will Win the Match.

T20 World Cup 2021 is started, and the 9th match is between Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea. The match will be in Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman. It will be an exciting contest as it is the last match of both teams in the Group Stage. Bangladesh can qualify for the Super 12s by winning this game, whereas PNG has not won any match in this tournament. The match starts at 3:00 PM PST on 21st October 2021, so gear up to enjoy it no matter where in the world you are.

Bangladesh and PNG are in Group B of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, besides Scotland and Oman. The situation of Group B is critical now. The result of this match will decide the future of teams in Group B. If Bangladesh wins this match and Oman wins the match after it, then two of Bangladesh, Oman, and Scotland will go in the Super 12s as per their NRR.

Pakistani spectators can watch the match live and enjoy every bit of it. If you are busy or don't have access to the TV to enjoy T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09, you can see the live score of Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea at UrduPoint.

Past Records of Bangladesh Vs. PNG Head To Head in T20

Before the match starts, let's look at the performance of both teams in the past. Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea have not played any T20 International match before. PNG is new to T20 World Cup, whereas Bangladesh has experience playing T20 World Cup games. Also, Bangladesh has won its last match in this T20 World Cup 2021. In contrast, PNG has lost its both game.

As per this parameter, we can say that Bangladesh is a favorite in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. Now let's have a look at the past performance of both teams individually.

Past Records of Bangladesh in T20

Bangladesh has played 26 T20 World Cup matches and won 6 out of these 26 matches. So we can say that the Bangladesh T20 cricket team did not perform exceptionally in World T20 matches. Also, one of their 19 defeats in World T20 is their first game in this tournament. However, we hope it will perform well in its 3rd game of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Past Records of Papua New Guinea in T20

PNG is new to T20 World Cup and has lost both previous games in this tournament. So we can say that the PNG T20 cricket team is not performing well. However, we hope it performs well in the 9th match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to get some victory before returning home. However, there are no chances of Papua Bew Guinea to qualify in the Super 12s.

Bangladesh Vs. PNG in ICC T20 Rankings

Bangladesh has a better position than PNG in ICC T20 World Rankings. Let's see details of both teams in the Rankings table. Bangladesh has a higher rating than PNG, and Bangladesh has improved its gameplay much. So we think that the game will go in favor of Bangladesh. However, anything is possible as it is T20 cricket.

Where does Bangladesh Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Bangladesh T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 6th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking.

This position of the Bangladesh Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 26 matches. They currently have 6259 points and a rating of 241.

Where does PNG Stand in ICC T20 Rankings?

Papua New Guinea T20 International Men's Cricket team is currently standing at the 15th position in ICC T20 Cricket Team's World Ranking. This position of the PNG Cricket team is as per the team's performance in the last 14 matches. They currently have 2501 points and a rating of 179.

T20 WC 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. PNG Squads

Let's have a look at the playing 11 of both Bangladesh and Papua New Guinea.

Playing 11 of Bangladesh

The playing 11 of Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2021 9th match will be among the following players.

Mahmud Ullah (Captain)

Naim Sheikh

Soumya Sarkar

Litton Kumer Das (Wicketkeeper)

Shakib Al Hasan

Mushfiqur Rahim

Afif Hossain

Nurul Hasan Sohan

Shak Mahedi Hasan

Nasum Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman (Wicketkeeper)

Shoriful Islam

Taskin Ahmed

Shaif Uddin

Shamim Hossain

Aminul Islam

Playing 11 of Papua New Guinea

The playing 11 of PNG in T20 World Cup 2021 9th match will be among the following players.

Assad Vala (Captain)

Charles Amini

Lega Siaka

Norman Vanua

Nosaina Pokana

Kipling Doriga (Wicketkeeper)

Tony Ura

Hiri Hiri

Gaudi Toka

Sese Bau

Damien Ravu

Kabua Vagi-Morea

Simon Atai (Wicketkeeper)

Jason Kila

Chad Soper

Jack Gardner

Vani Morea

Who Will Win T20 WC 2021 Bangladesh Vs. PNG Match?

As per the group positions, Net Run Rate, previous match results of both teams in this T20 World Cup, and ICC World T20 Rankings, Bangladesh is the favorite team to win the 9th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. However, we know that PNG has to win the match as they had no victory so far, so we hope to see improvement in their performance. Also, this match is important for Bangladesh; if they lose this game, there will be no chances for them to qualify for the Super 12s.

We predict that Bangladesh will win the 9th match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and qualify in the Super 12s. However, it is T20 cricket, and it is World Cup 2021, so anything can happen till the last ball of the match is played.

ICC T20 WC 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. PNG Live Score

Here at UrduPoint, you can see the live score of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Match 09 Bangladesh Vs. Papua New Guinea. This way, if you are away from tv, you will never miss any updates on this exciting match.