Taimoor Eyeing To Fight Ex-World Boxing Champion Mahmoud Charr

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 08, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistani boxer and Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Champion Taimoor Khan is planning to go in a bout with former World Boxing champion Mahmoud Charr next month in Dubai.

It may be mentioned that Taimoor Khan retained his Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship title after defeating his Thai counterpart, Aekkaphob Auraiwan, in a highly-anticipated bout in Bangkok last month.

Taimoor knocked out his opponent in the second round to defend his title and extended his overall fight record to seven wins, which now include six knockouts.

"Charr has called to fight me. But I'm not sure at the moment to go for it or not but, hopefully, it will be finalized in the coming days," he told APP.

He was of the view that he would decide about the fight after discussing it with his team.

"We will look for the sponsor and days left for the fight then will take the final call," he said.

Taimoor said if he goes for it then, he would "fully prepare for the fight" but if the results don't go in his favour then it won't be disappointing. "It won't matter if I lose the fight because I will be risking fighting a world champion which is an honour," he added.

Speaking about his last Asian Boxing Federation Heavyweight Championship fight, he said he was going through a tough phase prior to the fight as his mother wasn't well. "But thank God my mother is recovering now. My Thai opponent was also undefeated (2-0) prior to the fight but I outplayed him," he said.

