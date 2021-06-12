UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taylor Stars As New Zealand Gain First-innings Lead In Second Test

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 06:09 PM

Taylor stars as New Zealand gain first-innings lead in second Test

Ross Taylor's 80 helped guide New Zealand into a first-innings lead over England in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Ross Taylor's 80 helped guide New Zealand into a first-innings lead over England in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday.

New Zealand were 326-5 at lunch on the third day, 23 runs ahead of England's 303.

The Blackcaps had the better of the session, scoring 97 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Tom Blundell was 24 not out after being dropped on nought by opposing wicket-keeper James Bracey.

Daryl Mitchell, one of six changes, including Blundell, to the New Zealand side that drew last week's first Test at Lord's, was unbeaten on three.

New Zealand resumed on 229-3, a deficit of 74, after Will Young had been dismissed for 82 off the last ball of Friday's play when part-time off-spinner Dan Lawrence had him caught at short leg.

Taylor, was 46 not out after opener Devon Conway had followed his stunning 200 on debut in last week's drawn first Test at Lord's with 80.

The experienced Taylor completed just his second fifty in 15 Test innings when he swept Lawrence for four, his seventh boundary in 101 balls faced.

It was an encouraging sign for New Zealand ahead of their appearance in next week's inaugural World Test Championship final against India at Southampton.

Taylor, however, should have been out for 68 but a miscued hook off Stuart Broad was dropped by substitute Sam Billings at fine leg as England missed yet another chance.

England continued to endure a tough first hour, despite taking the new ball, with Bracey, fresh from his second duck in as many Tests, conceding nine byes.

Taylor's impressive innings ended, however, with New Zealand in sight of a first-innings lead, when he tried to attack Olly Stone but succeeded only in edging to Bracey.

New Zealand were then 292-4, with Taylor having missed out on a fourth Test century in England.

But Bracey's joy turned to despair three balls later when the relatively novice gloveman dropped new batsman Blundell after failing to hang to a low one-handed chance off Stone as he dived to his right.

But Bracey's see-saw match continued when Henry Nicholls a ball after being hit on the helmet by a Mark Wood bouncer, gloved down the legside on 21 and was well caught by the keeper.

Related Topics

India Attack Century World Fine Young Guide Southampton Lawrence Lead Conway Mitchell Sam Billings Henry Nicholls From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Aiman Khan wishes ‘heartiest’ congratulations ..

19 minutes ago

Govt. sets exports target of US $ 35 bln for FY 20 ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Says Rising Number of Delta Variant C ..

2 minutes ago

11,000 young entrepreneurs get Rs10 bln soft loans ..

2 minutes ago

Covid chaos will make Spain stronger, says returni ..

2 minutes ago

PC weather with chances of DS/TS, rain forecast fo ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.