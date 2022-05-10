Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

UrduPoint.com

Results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice):

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :results from the ATP/WTA Italian Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding, players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of their countries until further notice): Men 1st rd David Goffin (BEL) bt Hubert Hurkacz (POL x11) 7-6 (10/8), 7-6 (7/2) Cameron Norrie (GBR x11) bt Luca Nardi (ITA) 6-4, 6-4 Diego Schwartzman (ARG x12) bt Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7/3) John Isner (USA) bt Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) 6-4, 6-3 Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) bt Brandon Nakashima (USA) 6-3, 6-4 Sebastian Baez (ARG) bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-3, 6-7 (7/9), 6-2 2nd rd Novak Djokovic (SRB x1) bt Aslan Karatsev 6-3 6-2 Cristian Garin (CHI) bt Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-4, 6-4 Women 1st rd Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Emma Raducanu (GBR) 6-2, 2-1 (ret) Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) bt Nuria Parrizas Diazret (ESP) 6-1, 4-3 (ret) Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROM) bt Shelby Rogers (USA) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Camila Osorio (COL) bt Lucia Bronzetti (ITA), 7-6 (7/4) 6-3 Jessica Pegula (USA x13) bt Liudmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 Amanda Anisimova (USA) bt Tereza Martincova (CZE) 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 Madison Brengle (USA) bt Marta Kostyuk (UKR) 6-4, 6-3 Ekaterina Alexandrova bt Sloane Stephens (USA) 6-1, 6-2 Jil Teichmann (SUI) bt Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 6-3, 6-2Elena Rybakina (KAZ) bt Elina Avanesyan 6-4, 7-6 (7/0)Lauren Davis (USA) bt Jelena Ostapenko (LAT x11) 6-2, 6-3

