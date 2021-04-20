UrduPoint.com
Tennis: Barcelona Open ATP Results

Zeeshan Mehtab 18 seconds ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 09:51 PM

Tennis: Barcelona Open ATP results

Results from the ATP's Barcelona Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :results from the ATP's Barcelona Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeding): 1st rd Corentin Moutet (FRA) bt Dominik Koepfer (GER) 7-5, 6-2 Jordan Thompson (AUS) bt Richard Gasquet (FRA) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) bt Holger Rune (DEN) 6-7 (2/7), 6-1, 7-6 (7/2)Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) bt Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 6-4, 6-3Alexander Bublik (KAZ) bt Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 2-6, 7-5, 6-2

