Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update

Muhammad Rameez Published May 14, 2024 | 09:16 PM

Results in the ATP/WTA Rome Open on Tuesday (x denotes seeded player)

Women

Quarter-finals

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Madison Keys (USA x18) 6-1, 6-3

Men

4th rd

Alejandro Tabilo (CHI x29) bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x16) 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (12/10)

Taylor Fritz (USA x11) bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x8) 6-2, 6-7 (11/13), 6-1

Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) bt Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 7-6 (7/4), 6-3

Alexander Zverev (GER x3) bt Nuno Borges (POR) 6-2, 7-5

