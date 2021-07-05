UrduPoint.com
Test Players' Camp In Karachi From Wednesday

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 02:30 PM

Test players' camp in Karachi from Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :By Sohail All West Indies-bound Pakistan national team's Test players will attend a 10-day training and conditioning camp under bio-secure protocols at the National Stadium in Karachi from July 7,Wednesday.

The camp will conclude on July 17 , while the players will enter the bio-secure in a Lahore hotel on July 21 before departing for Barbados on July 26 .

The camp will be supervised by National High Performance Centre coaches, headed by Saqlain Mushtaq (head of player development), and also included Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mushtaq Ahmed (spin bowling coach), Umar Rashid (coach), Atiq-uz-Zaman (fielding coach), Imtiaz Ahmed (physiotherapist), Saboor Ahmed (strength and conditioning coach) and Imran Sultan (masseur).

In addition to the 11 Test players, including Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Imran Butt, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Yasir Shah and Zahid Mahmood, the selectors have also invited six additional players.

They are: Akif Javed, Irfanullah Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hassan, Mohammad Umar and Saifullah Bangash.

The 25 players and player support personnel, along with five essential staff, on Sunday underwent Covid-19 testing and all have returned negative. As such, 30-member contingent will assemble in Karachi on Tuesday where they will undergo second testing before the camp resumes on Wednesday.

The following is the schedule of the camp at the National Stadium, which is subject to late changes: 7 July – Training session (1400-1700) 8 July – Day 1 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1730) 9 July – Day 2 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1300) 10 July – Day 3 of 4 of scenario match (1300-1700) 11 July – Day 4 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1730) 12-13 July – Rest days 14 July - Day 1 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1730) 15 July - Day 2 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1300)16 July - Day 3 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1300)17 July - Day 4 of 4 of scenario match (0930-1300).

