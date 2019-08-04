UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Seed Alja Of Army, Hina Of KP Reach National Junior Badminton Championship Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Top seed Alja of Army, Hina of KP reach National Junior Badminton Championship semi-finals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Top seeded Alja Tariq of Army and Hina Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with two others Summaiya (Army) and Amal Munib (Punjab) took berth into the semi-finals of the ongoing National Junior Boys and Girls Badminton Championship being played at Abbottabad sports Complex on Sunday.

Alja, a promising player, did not face any hardship while reaching to the semi-final in straight sets, the score was 21-6 and 21-2 but it is for the first time that a player from KP Hina Khan moved to the semi-final after facing tough resistance from Sarwat Fatima of Balochistan in a marathon three sets battle, the score was 23-21, 19-21 and 21-19.

Both Hina and Sarwat Fatima of Balochistan gave each other a tough fight and some good game was also witnessed in the quarter-final continued for 59th minute. Fatima was nearing to win the first set when she was leading by 5-9, 12-17, 17-19 and 18-20 but from that Hina came back strongly and saved two set points by leveling the tally at 19-19, 20-20 and 21-all before winning the set by 23-21.

She was struggling hard right in the outset of the first set as she tied the tally all the time at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 13-13, 15-15, 17-17, 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21. Fatima of Balochistan also played well and had in the lead all the time but Hina came from behind and won the set at 23-21. After victory in the first set along with the cheering support of the teammates Hina proved her worth and won the quarter-final by 19-21 and 21-19. She failed to click in the second set when Sarwat Fatima won the second set but again came back and marched into victory in the decisive set.

"I will try to win my semi-final as I'm working hard and thanks to my coaches Nadeem Khan and Hayat Ullah who had their hard work with me during the training," Hina Khan told APP in a post match talks.

In the other two quarter-finals Summaiya Tariq (Army) beat Kayinat Gul (KP) 21-12 and 21-06. Summaiya dominated the match and did not give much time to Kayinat Gul to strike back.

In the last quarter-final Amal Munib (Punjab) beat Sana Hanif (Sind) by 21-06 and 21-04.

In the girls Under-18 doubles, the KP pair Sadaf and Hina Khan proved their worth and reached to the semi-finals after handing an upsetting defeat to strong Punjab pair Tauaba Shafique and Mehru Un Nisa in straight sets, the score was 21-19 and 21-19.

Alja and Smaya of Army beat Sana Hanif and Zoha Khan of Sindh by 21-18 and 21-19, Kainat and Fatima Gul beat Dina and Hina Bilal of KP by 21-18 and 21 19 and Aman Munib and Amaniya of Punjab beat Zohra and Irum of Balochistan by 21-17 and 21-17.

In the Boys U-16 quarter-finals, Raja Hasan (Punjab) beat Hamza Gul (KP) 21-19, 20-22 and 21-19, young promising Mekaeel (KP) beat Abdullah Asim (Punjab) 21-14 and 21-19, Haseeb Ahmad (Punjab) beat M. Ibraheem (ISB) 21-16 and 21-19, Umar Jahngeer (KP) beat Saad Amir (Punjab) 21-11 and 21.09 and moved to the semi-finals.

In the Boys U-14 quarter-finals singles Malik Ghasif Raza (Punjab) beat Ali Zain (Sindh) 21-05, 21-09, Ibraheem (Punjab) beat Sameer (KP) 21-13, 12-17, Amir Janjua (Army) beat Hashir (KP) 21-15, 21-19, Saifullah (KP) beat Sgawal Shafiq (Punjab) 21-11, 21-07 and moved to the semi-finals.

In the Boys U-18 Single quarter-finals Raja Zulqarnain (NBP) beat Obaid Khalid (Punjab) 21-19, 21-12, Uzair Khan (KP) beat Malik Danyal (KP) 23-25, 21-19 and 21-19, M. Taimur (KP) beat Raza Ali Adil (Punjab) 19-21, 21-13, 21-16, Qari Adnan (KP) beat Tahseen Shazad (Punjab) 21-08, 21-08 and moved to the semi-finals. In the Boys doubles U-18 quarter-finals Raja Zulqarnain and Ali Raza (Punjab) beat Ahmad Saif and M Taha (Sindh) 21-13 and 21-19, Shahan Ullah and Taimur (KP) beat Shazaib and Rafay (Army) 19-21, 21-17 and 21-10, Malik Daniyal and Uzair Khan (KP) beat Asad Tahir and Tahseen (Punjab) and Qari Adnan and Zubair (KP) beat Riyan and Sufayan (Sindh) and moved to the semi-finals.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Sports Abbottabad Punjab Badminton Young Marathon Lead Dina Hina Khan Turkish Lira Sunday Post All From Top Click National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

2 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution net profit increases to AED1.17 ..

4 hours ago

Gunman kills 20, wounds 26 at Walmart store in Tex ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.