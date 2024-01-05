The 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships moved into the finals phase after arduous and effortful tennis playing activity at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) The 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships moved into the finals phase after arduous and effortful tennis playing activity at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, here on Friday.

In the first semifinal of men's singles, top seed Muhammad Shoaib outclassed Muzammil Murtaza 6-1 6-0 to make it to the final.

The second semifinal will be played on Saturday between second Aqeel Khan and Mudassar Murtaza.

In the ladies' singles quarterfinal, unseeded Natalia Zaman from Karachi caused a major upset when she eliminated 4th seed Soha Ali in a thrilling three-set match 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. In the semifinal, she will face top seed Sarah Mahboob Khan, who conveniently won her quarterfinal encounter against Marrukh Sajid 6-0 6-1. In other quarterfinals, Amna Ali Qayum beat Kainat Ali 6-0 6-0 and Sheeza Sajid defeated Lalarukh Sajid in a well-fought fixture 7-6(5) 6-4.

The best encounter of the day was held between Hamid Israr Khan and M. Hamza Aasim in the junior 18 & under category semifinal. Top seed Hamid Israr struggled hard to pull off win against talented upcoming youngster M.Hamza Aasim of Islamabad. In the first set, both the players exhibited excellent game by hitting cross-court and down-the-line shots till the score reached 6 games all. The set was decided in the tiebreak, in which Hamid Israr changed the game plan and comfortably won the tiebreak 7-1. The second set was again marked in the same style and both the players demonstrated the high standard of the game of tennis.

Hamid again changed the pace and strategy of the game plan, and managed to break the 9th game of Hamza to build up the winning lead 5-4 and kept the same pressure in the 10th game by hitting some excellent cross-court shots, winning the match and set at 6-4, and qualified for the Final. The match lasted for one hour and 40 minutes.

The second semifinal of was played between Hamza Roman and Ahmad Nael Qureshi in which Hamza Roman faced some resistance to win get a straight set victory 7-5 6-4.

The following are the results:

Men’s Singles Semifinal:

Muhammad Shaoib beat Muzammil Murtaza 6-1 6-0.

Men’s Doubles Semifinal:

Barkatullah / Yousaf Khalil Vs Abdullah Adnan / Mudassar Murtaza 6-4 6-2

Muzammil Murtaza / Muhammad Shoaib w/o Muhammad Abid / Ahmad Chaudhary

Ladies Singles (Quarterfinals)

Sarah Mahboob Khan beat Marrukh Sajid 6-0 6-1, Natalia Zaman beat Soha Ali 6-1 4-6 6-4, Amna Ali Qayum beat Kainat Ali 6-0 6-0, Sheeza Sajid beat Lalarukh Sajid 7-6(5) 6-4.

Boys 18&U Singles (Semifinals)

Hamid Israr beat Muhammad Hamza Aasim 7-6(1) 4-1, Hamza Roman beat Ahmad Nael Qureshi 7-5 6-4.

Boys 14&U Singles (Semifinal)

Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Muhammad Junair Khan 4-0 4-1, M.Hussain Usmani beat Muhammad Shayyan 4-1 4-0.

Boys & Girls Singles (Quarterfinals)

Muhammad Ibrahim Hussain beat Azan Imran 4-1 4-0, Arsh Imran beat Salaar Khan 2-4 4-2 4-0, Amir Masood beat Umer Zaman 0-4 5-4(6) 4-1, Muhammad Faizan beat Behroze Umer 4-1 4-1.