Tour de France results and standings

Results and standings after stage 11 of the Tour de France

Moulins, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :results and standings after stage 11 of the Tour de France: Stage 11 (all same time) 1. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/ADC) 4hr 01min 07sec, 2.

Dylan Groenewegen (NED/JAY) same time, 3. Phil Bauhaus (GER/TBV),4. Bryan Coquard (FRA/COF), 5. Mads Pedersen (DEN/LTK), 6. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UXT), 7. Luca Mozzato (ITA/ARK), 8. Peter Sagan (SVK/TEN), 9.

Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV), 10.

Sam Welsford (AUS/DSM) Selected 18. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) at 7sec, 20. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAD) same time Overall1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) 46hr 34min 27sec, 2.

Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAD) at 17sec, 3. Jai Hindley (AUS/BOH) 2:40, 4. Carlos Rodriguez (ESP/IGD) 4:22, 5. Pello Bilbao (ESP/TBV) 4:34, 6. Adam Yates (GBR/UAD) 4:39, 7. Simon Yates (GBR/JAY) 4:44, 8. Tom Pidcock (GBR/IGD) 5:26, 9. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) 6:01, 10. Sepp Kuss (USA/TJV) 6:45