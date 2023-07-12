Open Menu

Tour De France Results And Standings

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 12, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Tour de France results and standings

Results and standings after stage 11 of the Tour de France

Moulins, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :results and standings after stage 11 of the Tour de France: Stage 11 (all same time) 1. Jasper Philipsen (BEL/ADC) 4hr 01min 07sec, 2.

Dylan Groenewegen (NED/JAY) same time, 3. Phil Bauhaus (GER/TBV),4. Bryan Coquard (FRA/COF), 5. Mads Pedersen (DEN/LTK), 6. Alexander Kristoff (NOR/UXT), 7. Luca Mozzato (ITA/ARK), 8. Peter Sagan (SVK/TEN), 9.

Wout van Aert (BEL/TJV), 10.

Sam Welsford (AUS/DSM) Selected 18. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) at 7sec, 20. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAD) same time Overall1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN/TJV) 46hr 34min 27sec, 2.

Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAD) at 17sec, 3. Jai Hindley (AUS/BOH) 2:40, 4. Carlos Rodriguez (ESP/IGD) 4:22, 5. Pello Bilbao (ESP/TBV) 4:34, 6. Adam Yates (GBR/UAD) 4:39, 7. Simon Yates (GBR/JAY) 4:44, 8. Tom Pidcock (GBR/IGD) 5:26, 9. David Gaudu (FRA/GFC) 6:01, 10. Sepp Kuss (USA/TJV) 6:45

Related Topics

France Jasper David Bilbao Same Van Bryan All

Recent Stories

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

24 minutes ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

7 minutes ago
 Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Agains ..

Thai Constitutional Court Accepts Petitions Against Prime Ministerial Candidate ..

5 minutes ago
 Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last ..

Hollywood Actors on Verge of Striking Despite Last-Minute Mediation - Actors Gui ..

5 minutes ago
 AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in e ..

AJK Govt,Turkish NGO sign MoU for cooperation in education

7 minutes ago
 IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to ..

IMF's Stand-by Agreement approval, a major step to help stabilize economy: PM

3 minutes ago
UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP ..

UN Experts Find No Explosives at Zaporizhzhia NPP Despite Kiev's Statements - IA ..

3 minutes ago
 France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Jap ..

France's Macron Opposes Opening NATO Office in Japan

3 minutes ago
 Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS to Ukraine - ..

Biden Says Considering Sending ATACMS to Ukraine - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan receives $1bln from UAE: Coordinator to t ..

Pakistan receives $1bln from UAE: Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Economy a ..

7 minutes ago
 IMF approves SBA $3 billion for Pakistan: Minister ..

IMF approves SBA $3 billion for Pakistan: Minister for Finance and Revenue, Sena ..

3 minutes ago
 Pentagon Official Holds Talks With China's Envoy t ..

Pentagon Official Holds Talks With China's Envoy to Discuss Defense Relations - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports