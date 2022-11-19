Trials of District Peshawar Games at UCs level from Nov 20

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :District Sports Officer Peshawar Gul Rukh and Regional Sports Officer Zakirullah Saturday announced the schedule of sports trials in different Constituencies at Union Council Level in three different Games Football, Volleyball and cricket from November 20.

The announcement of the trials schedule in all constituencies at the Union Council will continue till November 25, said Gul Rukh while talking to media men here. She said all arrangements in this connection have been made for the smooth conduct of the trials. The trials would continue from November 20-25.

The first two trials will be held in Chaghazai Baba, Warsak Road and Peshawar Sports Complex for PK-66 and PK-75 respectively on November 20, similarly three different trials would be held near Service Road, Motor Interchange for PK 68, Wazir Bagh Football Ground for PK-78 and Cricket Ground Hazar Khawani for PK-79 on November 21.

On November 22, three different trials were held near Zangali, Jani Khawar, Masho Gagar for PK 71, Wali Abad Ground for PK-72, Tehmas Khan Football Stadium for PK-77.

Gul Rukh said on November 23, the trials would be held at Badaber Khawar for PK-70, Hayatabad Sports Complex for PK-76, Tehmas Khan Football Stadium for PK-76 while the trials would be held for PK-67, PK-69, and PK-74 would be held on November 25 at Peshawar Sports Complex.

She said they held a meeting with all the Members of the Provincial Assembly after which the schedule was formally prepared and hopefully good results would be coming up besides helping us to search out new talent at the Union Council level.