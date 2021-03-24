US Senator Demands 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Moved From China to Another Country

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) US Senator Rick Scott sent a letter to sponsors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) demanding that the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be moved from Beijing to a city in another country because China has engaged in human rights abuses.

"We cannot give a nation that is so overtly abusing human rights a platform to whitewash its crimes by hosting the Olympic Games," Scott said on Tuesday. "Therefore, I am asking you to stand for human rights and freedom, and use your considerable leverage as a sponsor of the 2022 Olympic Games to publicly urge the IOC to move the games to a nation that values human dignity and freedom.

"

Scott explained he sprung to action because China has engaged in egregious human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang as well as against Tibetans and the residents of Hong Kong.

The US senator said a refusal by IOC sponsors to join the fight against communist China would be tantamount to supporting genocide.

On Monday, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity.