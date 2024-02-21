UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 20th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Feb 28 in City Campus Sports Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 20th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Feb 28 in City Campus Sports Ground.

Director Sports Board UVAS Rana Amjad Iqbal chaired a meeting of conveners of management committees and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the annual sports day.

The conveners of committees briefed the meeting on the working progress of their respective committees.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar will be chief guest on the inauguration ceremony of sports day.

Various games will be played on the annual sports day while students of various departments, staff and faculty members will participate in these competitions.