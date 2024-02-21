Open Menu

UVAS 20th Annual Sports Day To Be Held On Feb 28

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 06:04 PM

UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 28

The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 20th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Feb 28 in City Campus Sports Ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore is arranging 20th Annual Sports Day on Wednesday, Feb 28 in City Campus Sports Ground.

Director Sports Board UVAS Rana Amjad Iqbal chaired a meeting of conveners of management committees and reviewed preparations/arrangements for the annual sports day.

The conveners of committees briefed the meeting on the working progress of their respective committees.

Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Punjab Muhammad Masood Anwar will be chief guest on the inauguration ceremony of sports day.

Various games will be played on the annual sports day while students of various departments, staff and faculty members will participate in these competitions.

Related Topics

Lahore Sports Punjab Progress University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

5 minutes ago
 Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in ..

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed m ..

Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

6 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,094 poin ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,094 points

6 minutes ago
 Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in ..

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs innovative financing mechanisms to ..

Pakistan needs innovative financing mechanisms to expedite its energy transition ..

6 minutes ago
Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in ..

Chinese commercial banks see profits up 3.2 pct in 2023

1 minute ago
 BISP partners with six banks to expand payment sys ..

BISP partners with six banks to expand payment system;serve 9.3 mln beneficiarie ..

1 minute ago
 PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

PPP deliberates names for Punjab governor slot

50 minutes ago
 PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust ..

PML-N parliamentary board meeting expresses trust in Maryam Nawaz’s leadership

1 hour ago
 Death anniversary of Urdu poet, critic Mushfiq Khw ..

Death anniversary of Urdu poet, critic Mushfiq Khwaja

2 minutes ago
 Woman spectator says security officials barred her ..

Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports