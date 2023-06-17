Venezuelan President Receives Honorary Boxing World Champion Belt

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2023) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro received the Honorary World Champion belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA) in recognition of his support for the sport and its athletes, the presidential press service said.

"Having you as an ally in the goal of promoting the sport and its athletes, makes you worthy of all our respect and appreciation, which we testify with the distinction that we make and deliver to you ” our World Champion Belt," a letter signed by WBA president Gilberto Mendoza read, as quoted by the press service.

A delegation of the International Boxing Association (IBA), led by its president Umar Kremlev and his deputy and president of the European Boxing Confederation Ioannis Filippatos, presented the award to Maduro in the capital of Caracas, the statement read.