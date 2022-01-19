UrduPoint.com

Visas Issued To Some US State Officials For 2022 Winter Olympics - Beijing

Muhammad Rameez Published January 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Visas Issued to Some US State Officials for 2022 Winter Olympics - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) China has issued visas to some members of the US delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in Beijing despite Washington's diplomatic boycott of the event, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

In early December, Washington said that it would not send "any diplomatic or official representation" to the Games due to alleged human rights violations by China.

"I can confirm to you that China has issued corresponding visas to some members of the American delegation consisting of government officials," Zhao told a press conference.

When asked if it goes in line with the US remarks about the diplomatic boycott of the games, the Chinese official advised reporters to address the question to the American side.

The Chinese diplomat added that the US delegation includes a number of officials of the State Department and other governmental agencies, and most of them have diplomatic or service passports.

Zhao also expressed hope that the US will follow the Olympic spirit and leverage joint efforts with China in creating a good atmosphere at the games for athletes from all over the world.

