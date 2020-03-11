Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replacement

Karachi Kings’ all-rounder Aamer Yamin has been ruled out of the HBL PSL 2020 due to a hamstring injury and will be replaced by Waqas Maqsood, it was announced today

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while bowling in his side’s fixture against Lahore Qalandars on Sunday.

He has featured for Kings in three matches this season.

Waqas, 32, previously turned out for Islamabad United in the 2019 edition, in which he played two matches.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.