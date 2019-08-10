Wasteful Leeds denied Championship win by Nottingham Forest

Leeds had to settle for a point despite dominating for long periods in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Leeds had to settle for a point despite dominating for long periods in their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest in the Championship on Saturday.

Pablo Hernandez scored his second goal of the season for the Whites but Lewis Grabban's strike cancelled it out with Forest's only shot on target.

Marcelo Bielsa's United bossed proceedings from start to finish but were too wasteful in front of goal, with Patrick Bamford in particular passing up a glut of chances.

The hosts, who lost in the play-off semi-finals in May, celebrated a deserved opener shortly before the hour mark.

Mateusz Klich flicked the ball into the path of Hernandez, who dashed onto it and provided an expert finish.

That should have set the tone for more goals to follow but instead it encouraged a response from the visitors.

First, Ben Watson smashed a rasping effort just over, before skipper Michael Dawson nodded over when unmarked from a corner.

Despite Leeds' dominance, their one-goal advantage was wiped out with less than 15 minutes remaining.

A corner was whipped in and nobody in the home defence reacted as Grabban scruffily swept the ball home to make it 1-1.

Liam Cooper nodded wide as the hosts looked to regain the advantage but Forest kept the door shut and hung on for their first point under Sabri Lamouchi.