WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers From Organization's Ratings - President
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM
World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Suleiman announced the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the organization's ratings
Suleiman announced the decision at the WBC rating session in Mexico's Acapulco.
Russia's Artur Beterbiev (18-0) is the reigning WBC World Light Heavyweight Champion.