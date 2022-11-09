UrduPoint.com

WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers From Organization's Ratings - President

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2022 | 12:31 AM

World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Suleiman announced the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the organization's ratings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) World Boxing Council (WBC) President Mauricio Suleiman announced the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the organization's ratings.

Suleiman announced the decision at the WBC rating session in Mexico's Acapulco.

Russia's Artur Beterbiev (18-0) is the reigning WBC World Light Heavyweight Champion.

