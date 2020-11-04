UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wellens Wins 14th Stage Of Vuelta As Roglic Keeps Lead

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:18 PM

Wellens wins 14th stage of Vuelta as Roglic keeps lead

Belgium's Tim Wellens claimed his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead in an uneventful day for the general classification

Ourense, Spain, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Belgium's Tim Wellens claimed his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead in an uneventful day for the general classification.

Wellens of Lotto Soudal won stage 14 in Ourense after holding off a late surge from EF Pro Cycling's Michael Woods.

Roglic remains 39 seconds ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz overall, ahead of the finish in Madrid on Sunday.

Wellens now has two stage wins at the Vuelta after his triumph on the summit finish at Sabinanigo last month in stage five.

"We came here with the team to get a minimum of one stage victory," said Wellens.

"Then when we had the first one they kept putting pressure for the second.

"I knew today was a day that suited me very well. But it's one thing to look forward to a day and another thing to be in the right position, be in the breakaway and have the right legs and today everything went perfectly."The 29-year-old now boasts a pair of stage wins in both the Vuelta and the Giro d'Italia.

"It's not easy to win, I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders," Wellens added. "I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I passed first."

Related Topics

Cycling Ourense Madrid Lead Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

6 minutes ago

Twitter labels Trump comments on ballot irregulari ..

12 seconds ago

Negligence in adopting COVID-19 SOPs could spread ..

13 seconds ago

All set to inaugurate upgraded Hassanabdal Railway ..

15 seconds ago

India condemned for making Kashmir's history contr ..

17 seconds ago

Fire Outbreak Kills 9 People at a Warehouse in Ind ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.