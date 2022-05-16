UrduPoint.com

Williams Sparks Celtics As Bucks Dumped Out Of NBA Playoffs

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 16, 2022 | 12:33 PM

Grant Williams scored 27 points as the Boston Celtics eliminated the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday with a 109-81 game seven victory in their NBA Eastern Conference series

Celtics forward Williams produced a deadly display of scoring from three-point range at the TD Garden as Boston advanced to a conference finals showdown with the Miami Heat with a 4-3 series win.

Williams's red-hot shooting from beyond the arc was emblematic of Boston's superiority from the field as the Bucks missed a slew of wide open looks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points 20 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee.

But the Celtics' three-point shooting accuracy proved the difference between the two teams as Boston completed a comeback from 3-2 down in the best-of-seven series.

Boston dropped 22 of 55 from downtown, in stark contrast to Milwaukee, who converted just four of 33 attempts from beyond the arc.

Williams led the three-point blitzkrieg with seven threes in his 27-point haul. Jayson Tatum made five-of-nine threes to finish with 23 points.

Payton Pritchard also got in on the act, with four three-pointers from the bench in a tally of 14 points.

Only one Milwaukee player -- Bobby Portis -- made multiple three-pointers. Portis finished with two in his 10-point haul.

Boston face top seeds Miami in game one of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday in a rematch of their 2020 series.

Miami won that series 4-2 to advance to the NBA Finals.

More Stories From Sports

