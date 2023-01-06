Works underway on various sports projects at cost of Rs 50 bn: Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan

Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan said on Friday it was a pleasure to see the youth taking part in the sports. Work was underway on various sports projects costing about 50 billion rupees

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial Sports Minister Mohammad Atif Khan said on Friday it was a pleasure to see the youth taking part in the sports. Work was underway on various sports projects costing about 50 billion rupees.

He was addressing at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Men Inter-Constituency Games organized by the Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded here. Minister for Housing Dr. Amjad Ali, Secretary Sports Captain (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmad, DG Sports Khalid Khan, Deputy Director Sports Jamshed Baloch, DSOs, coach of victorious Badminton Peshawar team Bushra Khan and other officials were also present on the occasion.

He said it was also for the first time that the provincial government had organized Inter-Constituency Men and Women Games in which more than 14000 athletes from 115 Constituencies taking part in football, cricket, volleyball (Men) and cricket and badminton (Women).

He appreciated Peshawar Badminton Coach Bushra Khan on her team's victory against the strong Hazara Region team in a tough battle by 3-1.

He said the initiative was taken to involve the schools, colleges and universities students in healthy activities.The government also assured equal playing fields to the boys and girls to find talent out of them so that they perform well at the national and international levels.

He said mixed martial arts, Polo and Hockey matches are being organized in Peshawar while Polo matches are also being organized in Chitral.

He said best facilities are being provided to the players and they would be given prizes of Rs110,000 to the winners and Rs 60,000 to the runners-up.

The football match between Chitral Constituency PK01 and Swat Constituency PK06. Swat won after a sensational contest by scoring a solitary goal.

Peshawar's Tanzeela, and Iqra played well against Mehraj and Mehaq of Hazara. Peshawar won three singles while Hazara won the doubles. Along with Inter-Collegiate, Inter-Varsity and Inter-School Games, organized for the first time in history.

DC Junaid Khan and RSO also appreciated the Swat team which won the football final and were the runner-up in the volleyball competitions, while the players of Swat also stood first in the Minority Games.

Nowshera won the volleyball title after defeating Swat, 25-23, 25-21 and 25-20. Director Sports Hamid Khan was the chief guest while DSO Manshera and Swat and President KP Volleyball Association Khalid Waqar Chamkani were also present at the volleyball final.

The RCO said all the credit goes to all DSO's for management besides the players showing great discipline with a close coordination with their coaches and District Sports Officers.

He congratulated the players and expressed the hope that they would come up at the national and international levels very soon to play for the county.

The chief guests distributed trophies and cash prizes among the winners and runners-up teams.