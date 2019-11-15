World Snooker champion Muhammad Asif welcomed

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali welcomed the world champion of Snooker Muhammad Asif at his office on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali welcomed the world champion of Snooker Muhammad Asif at his office on Friday.

ADCR Fazal-e-Rabbi Cheema, ADCG Mian Aftab, ACs Zoha Shakir, Nazia Mohal, and other officers were also present in the reception.

The DC welcomed Muhammad Asif on winning the World Championship of Snooker twice and said that it was great pride of Pakistan.

He prayed for more success of Muhammad Asif and presented him a cheque of Rs 100,000 as prize.