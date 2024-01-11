Zaka Ashraf wants Arbab Niaz Stadium control

Chairman PCB Management Committee (MC) Zaka Asharf has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to hand control of the iconic Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar for good of the sport and local cricketers

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Chairman PCB Management Committee (MC) Zaka Asharf has asked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to hand control of the iconic Arbab Niaz Stadium, Peshawar for good of the sport and local cricketers.

In a meeting with KP's Caretaker Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Science and Information Technology Dr.

Najeebullah Marwat at the Gaddafi stadium here on Thursday, he called upon the provincial minister for custody of the historic Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums and other grounds in the region.

Earlier, the Caretaker Minister for Sports visited PCB’s headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium and met Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf.

On the fruitful meeting with the provincial sports minister, Zaka Ashraf said the initiative will not only help PCB to provide advanced facilities for the cricketers but also contribute to the overall development of cricket in the region.