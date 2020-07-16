UrduPoint.com
After Successful Implementation In Lahore, Online Traffic Challan Payment Facility Launched In Gujranwala

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:44 PM

After Successful Implementation in Lahore, Online Traffic Challan Payment Facility launched in Gujranwala

16 July 2020 After the successful implementation in Lahore, the online traffic challan payment facility has been launched in Gujranwala too

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2020) 16 July 2020 After the successful implementation in Lahore, the online traffic challan payment facility has been launched in Gujranwala too.

Citizens of Gujranwala can view the details of online challan payment on PITB-developed ePay Punjab app.

They will be able to pay their challans via internet banking, ATM, over the counter in banks, and other digital payment channels.

Paying challans on the spot can prevent the confiscation of documents. The online challan payment facility will be extended to Rawalpinidi, Faisalabad and other cities soon.

