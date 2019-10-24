Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

The 17-storey skyscraper Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP) on Thursday was illuminated by beautiful pink lights to mark October as the breast cancer awareness month

The illumination was a part of Pink Ribbon's annual breast cancer awareness organized by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Information Technology University Punjab (ITU), Shaukat Khanam Memorial Hospital (SKMCH) and Pink Ribbon.

106 meter tall ASTP is city’s tallest building and country’s largest Information and Communications Technology Park.

ASTP is situated on the busiest Ferozpur road from where hundreds of thousands of citizen pass every day and this pink illumination will give awesome visual reminder that every woman should be aware of breast cancer because lack of information ultimately leads to failure in early diagnosis.