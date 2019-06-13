Argentina Proposes Russia Cooperation in Deep Space Exploration - Official

Argentina is proposing Russia cooperation in deep space exploration, Argentine space agency CONAE's Russia cooperation manager Stanislav Makarchuk told Sputnik

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Argentina is proposing Russia cooperation in deep space exploration, Argentine space agency CONAE's Russia cooperation manager Stanislav Makarchuk told Sputnik.

"Another topic that could be of interest to Russia is cooperation [with Argentina] in deep space research via the installation of special stations [radio antennas]," he said.

Argentina has two such space stations. Malargue Station in the country's southwest is a large radio antenna that enables the European Space Agency (ESA) to communicate with vehicles in deep space. The second one was constructed in the west of the country by China to support Beijing's lunar exploration program.

"Thanks to this second station located in the [Argentine] province of Neuquen, China was able to reach the dark side of the moon [Chang'e 4 mission]. We are now working to ensure that China can carry out the next mission, Chang'e 5 which will fly to the moon, collect samples and return to Earth," Makarchuk said.

In January 2019, Chang'e 4 mission made a successful soft landing on the far side of Earth's natural satellite, achieving a breakthrough and allowing to unveil lunar secrets.