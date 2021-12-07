UrduPoint.com

Atlas V Rocket Delivers Nuclear-Detection Satellite For US Space Force - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The United Launch Alliance (ULA) said on Tuesday that it has successfully launched an Atlas V rocket carrying a military satellite for the US Space Force that will support US nuclear detection capability.

"With the successful release of the first payload, Centaur will coast for another 35 minutes before deploying the LDPE-1 spacecraft," ULA said in a statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Space Force said in a press release that the STPSat-6 satellite will advance warfighting capabilities by delivering operational nuclear detonation detection capabilities and demonstrating new space technologies in the areas of space domain awareness, weather and laser communications.

Moreover, the satellite is equipped with NASA's Laster Communications Relay Demonstration system, which will improve space communications by using infrared lasers to send data to and from space, the Space Force added.

The laser communications system still needs to be tested when it is in geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles above Earth's surface, according to the Space Force.

