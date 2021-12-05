Atlas V Rocket Launch for US Space Force Put Off Over Technical Issues - Launch Alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The launch of the Atlas V 551 carrier rocket with a satellite was postponed to Monday due to fuel leak in the ground storage system, United Launch Alliance (ULA) said.

"The launch of a ULA #AtlasV 551 rocket carrying the #STP3 mission for the @SpaceForceDOD@USSF_SSC has been scrubbed.

During initial operations, a leak was discovered in the Rocket-Propellant-1 (RP-1) ground storage system. Launch is now scheduled for Mon., Dec. 6 at 4:04am EST (09:04 GMT)," ULA tweeted.

The missile will put the STPSat-6 military satellite into the orbit from Cape Canaveral, the Florida state.