Chairman PTA Speaks At APT Policy & Regulatory Forum 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 05:25 PM

Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) spoke virtually at the Regulators’ Roundtable of the 22nd APT Policy and Regulatory Forum 2022 organized by Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022) Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) spoke virtually at the Regulators’ Roundtable of the 22nd APT Policy and Regulatory Forum 2022 organized by Asia-Pacific Telecommunity (APT).

Chairman PTA briefed the audience about PTA’s regulatory achievements and cross-sectorial collaborations with other government bodies and private entities. The Chairman also said that PTA is striving to achieve the leading status under the G5 benchmark through enhanced cooperation with the other stake-holders and regulators.

He also mentioned that Pakistan is on the path towards achieving the vision of ‘Digital Pakistan’ through prudent policy and regulatory reforms.

It is pertinent to highlight that International Telecommunication Union (ITU) ranks PTA at the “Advanced” level under its fifth-generation regulation (G5). Pakistan is also placed among the top five regulators in the Asia-Pacific region.

