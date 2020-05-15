UrduPoint.com
COVID-19: PTA Extends Mobile Devise Blocking Deadline Till June 3

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till June 3, for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with the authority due to the coronavirus pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till June 3, for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with the authority due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time, said a news release issued here on Friday.

The blocking of such mobile devices will start from June 4, and be communicated via SMS well in time.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However due to extraordinary circumstances, non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between March 18, to June 3, will now start getting blocked from June 4.

The PTA has launched the Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.

