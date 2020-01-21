UrduPoint.com
Employees Of German Federal Government Have Outdated Windows 7 On Computers - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 06:34 PM

At least 33,000 computers used by the German federal government's employees have Windows 7, an outdated operating system, installed on them, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry's response to a parliamentary inquiry by the Greens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) At least 33,000 computers used by the German Federal government's employees have Windows 7, an outdated operating system, installed on them, media reported on Tuesday, citing the Interior Ministry's response to a parliamentary inquiry by the Greens.

"Due to a major failure, the government is responsible for ensuring that the IT systems of the Chancellor's departments, federal ministries and federal departments are not protected enough," Green lawmaker Konstantin von Notz said, as quoted by the Handelsblatt newspaper.

The federal government started switching to Windows 10 some time ago, the newspaper reported, citing the interior ministry, adding that 800,000 Euros ($890,000) could be spent this year on updating operational systems.

Microsoft said one week ago that it ended support for Windows 7 and technical assistance would be no longer available. The company urged customers to switch to microsoft 10 and said that it supported newer technologies.

