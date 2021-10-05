UrduPoint.com

Experts Estimate Losses From Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Outages At $160Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The losses from the mass outages of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are estimated at $160 million, experts from the Internet monitoring and cybersecurity organization NetBlocks reported on Monday.

"With Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger down for over one hour and counting, the Cost of Shutdown Tool (COST) calculates a rough estimate of ~$160m in losses to the global economy," NetBlocks wrote on Twitter.

The organization reports that the social networks and messenger "are currently experiencing outages in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.

"

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg himself has lost some $6,6 billion due to the disruptions and fell to the sixth place in the list of the richest people in the world, according to the Forbes Real-Time Billionaires List.

Users around the world reported failures in the work of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The disruptions have been going on for over five hours.

