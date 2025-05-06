Open Menu

Facebook Admits To Excessive Spam In Feeds, Plans Crackdown On Irrelevant Posts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:24 PM

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

Meta reveals it will limit the reach of posts with long, distracting or misleading captions

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) If you've felt that your Facebook feed is flooded with spammy content, you're not alone—and it’s not just your imagination.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially acknowledged that users frequently encounter spam posts in their feeds. In a recent statement, the company admitted the problem and announced a crackdown on individuals and networks responsible for such content.

“Facebook feeds are not always filled with posts that users enjoy, and we're working to fix this flaw,” the company said. Meta revealed that it will limit the reach of posts with long, distracting, or misleading captions—especially those captions that don’t align with the content being shared.

Moreover, users who regularly post such content will be deemed ineligible for monetization on the platform.

Meta added that it will take more aggressive action against spam networks. Comments made by these accounts will have reduced visibility, and pages using such tactics to gain greater reach may be removed entirely.

Additionally, the company is testing a new feature allowing users to anonymously downvote comments they find irrelevant or misleading.

This announcement comes as Meta intensifies its efforts to make Facebook more appealing to younger audiences. Recently, the platform reinstated the "Friends" tab, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to reshape Facebook into a more traditional, social-focused platform in the coming months.

Meta also stated it will boost the visibility of users who consistently share original content.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg May Post Share

Recent Stories

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

2 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

9 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

19 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

24 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

32 minutes ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

36 minutes ago
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

16 hours ago

More Stories From Technology