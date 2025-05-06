Facebook Admits To Excessive Spam In Feeds, Plans Crackdown On Irrelevant Posts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:24 PM
Meta reveals it will limit the reach of posts with long, distracting or misleading captions
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) If you've felt that your Facebook feed is flooded with spammy content, you're not alone—and it’s not just your imagination.
Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has officially acknowledged that users frequently encounter spam posts in their feeds. In a recent statement, the company admitted the problem and announced a crackdown on individuals and networks responsible for such content.
“Facebook feeds are not always filled with posts that users enjoy, and we're working to fix this flaw,” the company said. Meta revealed that it will limit the reach of posts with long, distracting, or misleading captions—especially those captions that don’t align with the content being shared.
Moreover, users who regularly post such content will be deemed ineligible for monetization on the platform.
Meta added that it will take more aggressive action against spam networks. Comments made by these accounts will have reduced visibility, and pages using such tactics to gain greater reach may be removed entirely.
Additionally, the company is testing a new feature allowing users to anonymously downvote comments they find irrelevant or misleading.
This announcement comes as Meta intensifies its efforts to make Facebook more appealing to younger audiences. Recently, the platform reinstated the "Friends" tab, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to reshape Facebook into a more traditional, social-focused platform in the coming months.
Meta also stated it will boost the visibility of users who consistently share original content.
