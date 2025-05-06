Open Menu

Couple, Accomplice Arrested In Lahore For Allegedly Selling Five-month Old Baby

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 02:49 PM

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

Gulberg police say that baby girl was sold against Rs600,000

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a couple and another accomplice for allegedly attempting to sell a five-month-old baby girl for Rs600,000.

The alleged sale took place in Lahore’s Gulberg area, where the suspects were caught before the transaction could be completed. All three individuals involved—including the baby’s parents—were taken into custody.

A case was registered against the suspects on behalf of the police.

The police sources revealed that the accused, Ravi, had initially bought the child from her parents for Rs.

300,000. He, along with two others identified as Gul Zaib and a woman named Nirmal, then tried to sell the infant for Rs600,000.

Authorities seized two mobile phones and a vehicle used in the attempted sale. The baby has been taken into protective custody and handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.

Police also confirmed that legal action will be taken against the baby’s parents, who were involved in the initial sale.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Vehicle Sale Gulberg Women All From

Recent Stories

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

1 minute ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

6 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

15 hours ago
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

15 hours ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

15 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

15 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan