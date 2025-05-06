Couple, Accomplice Arrested In Lahore For Allegedly Selling Five-month Old Baby
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 02:49 PM
Gulberg police say that baby girl was sold against Rs600,000
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) The police on Tuesday arrested a couple and another accomplice for allegedly attempting to sell a five-month-old baby girl for Rs600,000.
The alleged sale took place in Lahore’s Gulberg area, where the suspects were caught before the transaction could be completed. All three individuals involved—including the baby’s parents—were taken into custody.
A case was registered against the suspects on behalf of the police.
The police sources revealed that the accused, Ravi, had initially bought the child from her parents for Rs.
300,000. He, along with two others identified as Gul Zaib and a woman named Nirmal, then tried to sell the infant for Rs600,000.
Authorities seized two mobile phones and a vehicle used in the attempted sale. The baby has been taken into protective custody and handed over to the Child Protection Bureau.
Police also confirmed that legal action will be taken against the baby’s parents, who were involved in the initial sale.
