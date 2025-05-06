- Home
- Showbiz
- International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh A ..
International Superstar Atif Aslam Pays A Breathtaking Tribute To The Legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan! "Sano Ek Pal" Is OUT NOW And Winning Hearts Worldwide!
Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025 | 12:17 PM
Directed by celebrated filmmaker Bilal Lashari, the music video has struck a chord with audiences, praised for its emotional depth and cinematic excellence
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Velo Sound Station Season 3 continues to shine as international music icon Atif Aslam releases a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with the song “Sanu Ek Pal”. The track has quickly become a fan favorite, earning overwhelming praise from music lovers in Pakistan and around the world.
Directed by celebrated filmmaker Bilal Lashari, the music video has struck a chord with audiences, praised for its emotional depth and cinematic excellence. The video has already surpassed millions of views and is trending across multiple digital music platforms. Fans are especially appreciating Atif Aslam for blending his voice with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original vocals, creating a powerful homage to the qawwali maestro.
Social media is abuzz with admiration, as music enthusiasts applaud Velo Sound Station for this exceptional production. Season 3 is helmed by Bilal Lashari as director, with prominent producer Amara Hikmat serving as co-producer. Each week, a new video is released globally, keeping fans engaged and excited.
Last week’s release, “Gila”, featuring Shae Gill and Abdul Mannan, also received massive acclaim and clocked in hundreds of thousands of views. Industry insiders note that while the featured artists are winning hearts, it’s also Bilal Lashari’s direction that’s drawing significant attention and praise this season.
Recent Stories
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
More Stories From Showbiz
-
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh A ..2 minutes ago
-
Romaisa Khan reveals she now only keeps friendships with girls23 hours ago
-
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away3 days ago
-
NAPA mourns Ustad Bashir Khan's demise4 days ago
-
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless4 days ago
-
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani artists in India5 days ago
-
Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner5 days ago
-
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding6 days ago
-
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress6 days ago
-
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?7 days ago
-
Vicky Kaushal renews Juhu apartment lease for three years at INR62m8 days ago
-
Pakistani Actress Alizeh Shah announces exit from social media8 days ago