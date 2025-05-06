Open Menu

International Superstar Atif Aslam Pays A Breathtaking Tribute To The Legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan! "Sano Ek Pal" Is OUT NOW And Winning Hearts Worldwide!

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2025

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan! "Sano Ek Pal" is OUT NOW and winning hearts worldwide!

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Bilal Lashari, the music video has struck a chord with audiences, praised for its emotional depth and cinematic excellence

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Velo Sound Station Season 3 continues to shine as international music icon Atif Aslam releases a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with the song “Sanu Ek Pal”. The track has quickly become a fan favorite, earning overwhelming praise from music lovers in Pakistan and around the world.

Directed by celebrated filmmaker Bilal Lashari, the music video has struck a chord with audiences, praised for its emotional depth and cinematic excellence. The video has already surpassed millions of views and is trending across multiple digital music platforms. Fans are especially appreciating Atif Aslam for blending his voice with Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s original vocals, creating a powerful homage to the qawwali maestro.

Social media is abuzz with admiration, as music enthusiasts applaud Velo Sound Station for this exceptional production. Season 3 is helmed by Bilal Lashari as director, with prominent producer Amara Hikmat serving as co-producer. Each week, a new video is released globally, keeping fans engaged and excited.

Last week’s release, “Gila”, featuring Shae Gill and Abdul Mannan, also received massive acclaim and clocked in hundreds of thousands of views. Industry insiders note that while the featured artists are winning hearts, it’s also Bilal Lashari’s direction that’s drawing significant attention and praise this season.

