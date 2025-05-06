India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam incident

(@Abdulla99267510)

PPP chairman asks India to choose between dialogue and destruction

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday declared India a "terrorist state," saying that in the current situation, India must choose between dialogue and destruction.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the former foreign minister said Pakistan has made it clear to India and the world that it has no link to the Pahalgam incident. “India is blaming Pakistan for its own failure,” he added.

Bilawal emphasized that the Pakistani nation has never bowed its head in submission. “Pakistan came into existence through struggle, and that struggle continues. A bloodbath is taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where India’s state-sponsored terrorism is at its peak. India must stop its atrocities against Kashmiris.”

He further stated that India has leveled baseless allegations and issued threats over the Pahalgam incident. “Let the world know that Pakistan had no involvement in it. In fact, Pakistan has been the worst victim of terrorism and has always condemned it in all forms.”

The PPP chairman asserted that Pakistan has presented evidence to the world proving India’s involvement in terrorism.

“India’s hands are stained with acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka and Canada. The Indian government is acting irresponsibly.”

Addressing the assembly, he said Pakistan’s brave soldiers are defending the country on its borders. “India must remember that the Pakistani nation will never bow to anyone. It must choose either dialogue or face destruction.”

Bilawal also warned, “Pakistan’s armed forces are ready. If India acts foolishly, our military, with the nation’s support, will respond strongly. India is trying to shift the blame for its failures onto Pakistan. But hear this loud and clear: we may be Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch, or Kashmiri—but first and foremost, we are Pakistanis. We will respond with one heart, one mind, and one fist.”

If India is bent on war, then it should know we are prepared. Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty is a crime against humanity. Today, the entire nation is united and ready to face India. Every generation of Pakistan has witnessed war, and our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any aggression,” he concluded.