India Is A Terrorist State, Says Bilawal Amid Rising Tensions Over Pahalgam Incident
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:07 PM
PPP chairman asks India to choose between dialogue and destruction
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday declared India a "terrorist state," saying that in the current situation, India must choose between dialogue and destruction.
Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, the former foreign minister said Pakistan has made it clear to India and the world that it has no link to the Pahalgam incident. “India is blaming Pakistan for its own failure,” he added.
Bilawal emphasized that the Pakistani nation has never bowed its head in submission. “Pakistan came into existence through struggle, and that struggle continues. A bloodbath is taking place in Indian-occupied Kashmir, where India’s state-sponsored terrorism is at its peak. India must stop its atrocities against Kashmiris.”
He further stated that India has leveled baseless allegations and issued threats over the Pahalgam incident. “Let the world know that Pakistan had no involvement in it. In fact, Pakistan has been the worst victim of terrorism and has always condemned it in all forms.”
The PPP chairman asserted that Pakistan has presented evidence to the world proving India’s involvement in terrorism.
“India’s hands are stained with acts of terrorism in Sri Lanka and Canada. The Indian government is acting irresponsibly.”
Addressing the assembly, he said Pakistan’s brave soldiers are defending the country on its borders. “India must remember that the Pakistani nation will never bow to anyone. It must choose either dialogue or face destruction.”
Bilawal also warned, “Pakistan’s armed forces are ready. If India acts foolishly, our military, with the nation’s support, will respond strongly. India is trying to shift the blame for its failures onto Pakistan. But hear this loud and clear: we may be Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashtun, Baloch, or Kashmiri—but first and foremost, we are Pakistanis. We will respond with one heart, one mind, and one fist.”
If India is bent on war, then it should know we are prepared. Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty is a crime against humanity. Today, the entire nation is united and ready to face India. Every generation of Pakistan has witnessed war, and our armed forces are fully capable of responding to any aggression,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..
Pakistani girls win first place at Teknofest 2025, receive award from President ..
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan reaffirms global commitment to disaster risk reduction at PEDRR-2559 seconds ago
-
KP mulls promoting agriculture in mountainous regions: Saif1 minute ago
-
India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam incident3 minutes ago
-
PMYP plans to launch revolutionary Education Model for empowering youth11 minutes ago
-
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days17 minutes ago
-
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby21 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in support of armed forces31 minutes ago
-
UNESCO World Portuguese Language Day celebrated41 minutes ago
-
8th waterfalls of Jab Valley Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure41 minutes ago
-
Space meets cinema: Pakistan's first space-drive telefilm “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain-Beyond the Blue” s ..41 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi warns India over water dispute41 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness41 minutes ago