Open Menu

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt Returns Home After 45 Days

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 02:54 PM

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

Rajab had recently faced backlash over a religious controversy, which triggered intense public criticism and forced him to leave Pakistan and temporarily settle in Dubai

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Digital content creator and well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt has returned to Pakistan after 45 days.

Rajab had recently faced backlash over a religious controversy, which triggered intense public criticism and forced him to leave Pakistan and temporarily settle in Dubai.

While staying in Dubai, he pursued legal proceedings related to the case filed against him in Pakistan and also issued a public apology to his followers.

Rajab made a surprise return to Pakistan yesterday without informing anyone. He gave his family an emotional surprise visit.

His return deeply moved his parents, wife Iman, and close friends, who embraced him with tears of joy and thanked God for his safe return. Fans on social media appreciated the heartfelt reunion and sent warm wishes and support to the YouTuber.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Dubai Visit Wife God Family

Recent Stories

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

2 minutes ago
 Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

7 minutes ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

6 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

15 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

15 hours ago
 DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

15 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

15 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

15 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan