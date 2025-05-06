Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt Returns Home After 45 Days
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 02:54 PM
Rajab had recently faced backlash over a religious controversy, which triggered intense public criticism and forced him to leave Pakistan and temporarily settle in Dubai
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Digital content creator and well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt has returned to Pakistan after 45 days.
Rajab had recently faced backlash over a religious controversy, which triggered intense public criticism and forced him to leave Pakistan and temporarily settle in Dubai.
While staying in Dubai, he pursued legal proceedings related to the case filed against him in Pakistan and also issued a public apology to his followers.
Rajab made a surprise return to Pakistan yesterday without informing anyone. He gave his family an emotional surprise visit.
His return deeply moved his parents, wife Iman, and close friends, who embraced him with tears of joy and thanked God for his safe return. Fans on social media appreciated the heartfelt reunion and sent warm wishes and support to the YouTuber.
Recent Stories
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days2 minutes ago
-
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby7 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally held in support of armed forces16 minutes ago
-
UNESCO World Portuguese Language Day celebrated26 minutes ago
-
8th waterfalls of Jab Valley Pakistan’s hidden tourism treasure26 minutes ago
-
Space meets cinema: Pakistan's first space-drive telefilm “Jahan Aur Bhi Hain-Beyond the Blue” s ..26 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi warns India over water dispute26 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed to raise awareness26 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pays tribute to Parliamentarians for bravely confronting terrorism46 minutes ago
-
Court awards life jail,impose fines to accuse56 minutes ago
-
AARI seminar urges pulse intercropping to reduce imports and strengthen economy56 minutes ago
-
Free eye camp begins at Jalalpur Pirwala THQ Hospital1 hour ago