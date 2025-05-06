Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Digital content creator and well-known YouTuber Rajab Butt has returned to Pakistan after 45 days.

Rajab had recently faced backlash over a religious controversy, which triggered intense public criticism and forced him to leave Pakistan and temporarily settle in Dubai.

While staying in Dubai, he pursued legal proceedings related to the case filed against him in Pakistan and also issued a public apology to his followers.

Rajab made a surprise return to Pakistan yesterday without informing anyone. He gave his family an emotional surprise visit.

His return deeply moved his parents, wife Iman, and close friends, who embraced him with tears of joy and thanked God for his safe return. Fans on social media appreciated the heartfelt reunion and sent warm wishes and support to the YouTuber.