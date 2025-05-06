Open Menu

Gold Prices Go Up By Rs6,100 Per Tola In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:16 PM

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Price of 24-karat gold per tola goes up by Rs6, 100 and reached Rs356,000 in local markets in Pakistan

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) The gold prices went up by Rs6100 in the local markets of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed increase in the prices.

According to the details, the price of 24-karat gold per tola went up by Rs6,100 and reached Rs356,000.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs5,232 and settled at Rs305,300.

On the international front, the gold rate also jumped, with prices climbing by $61 per ounce, pushing the global price to $3,377 per ounce.

The market analysts said that the surge is because of the rising global demand and ongoing economic uncertainty.

More Stories From Business