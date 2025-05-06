TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani Girls Stand First, Receive Award From President Erdoğan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:01 PM
TEKNOFEST, a global event focused on aerospace, science, technology, and innovation, witnesses participation from hundreds of international students
ANKARA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2025) Pakistani female students achieved a major international honor by winning first place at TEKNOFEST 2025, held in Türkiye.
Asma Fatima and Anaya Khan from the Dream Garden Campus in Lahore outshone competitors from around the world in the prestigious competition.
Teknofest, a global event focused on aerospace, science, technology, and innovation, witnessed participation from hundreds of international students. The Pakistani duo stood out for their exceptional talent and innovation.
In a special award ceremony, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan personally met the young students, congratulated them, and expressed his admiration. Asma and Anaya proudly waved the Pakistani flag while chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Long Live Pak-Türkiye Friendship” during the award ceremony.
This marked the first time Pakistani girls received a direct award and personal recognition from the Turkish president.
The students are part of the Pak-Turk Maarif International Schools, an educational network operating in 53 countries. In Pakistan, the foundation has 25 branches, educating around 13,000 students.
The delegation was led by Gohar Khurshid, who described the victory not just as an achievement for the institution, but a proud moment for the entire country. The students expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah and pledged to strive for more successes for Pakistan.
