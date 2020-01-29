UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake Bomb Threats Now Distributed In Russia Through Swiss Internet Service - Russia's FSB

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:24 PM

Fake Bomb Threats Now Distributed in Russia Through Swiss Internet Service - Russia's FSB

Since the so-called email terrorists continue distributing fake bomb threats to Russian facilities and are now using Swiss internet service ProtonMail, the service will be blocked in the country, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Since the so-called email terrorists continue distributing fake bomb threats to Russian facilities and are now using Swiss internet service ProtonMail, the service will be blocked in the country, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday.

The FSB said last week that thousands of anonymous bomb threats had been sent via Dutch internet service StartMail. Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor blocked access to StartMail in Russia, but schools, courts and hospitals across the country continue receiving threats.

"From January 24, anonymous users have been using Protonmail.com email service (Switzerland) to continue their criminal activities. Similar messages with bomb threats were sent to emails of courts located in four [federal] subjects across Russia.

Texts also mentioned 830 allegedly mine-infested objects of social and transport infrastructure. All the threats were fake," the FSB said in a press release.

According to the FSB, this internet service was already used for distributing fake bomb threats to 123 facilities across Russia last year.

The FSB added that access to the service was blocked in Russia starting Wednesday.

Since November, a massive wave of bomb threats has hit Russian institutions, including schools, kindergartens, shopping malls, as well as metro stations, prompting mass evacuations. So far, no explosive devices have been found following the messages, with all of them being just hoaxes.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Metro Switzerland January November Criminals Media All From

Recent Stories

Modi, Raw is planning “terrorists’ attack” o ..

27 seconds ago

Women artisan urges to establish regulatory body

2 minutes ago

FO confirms two mortar shells from Afghanistan

38 minutes ago

'I was struggling' - Wawrinka runs out of steam in ..

2 minutes ago

European stock markets steady at open

2 minutes ago

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) to hold BA,BSc ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.