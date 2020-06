German court orders Facebook to rein in data collection

A top German court on Tuesday ordered Facebook to stop merging data collected through its Whatsapp and Instagram subsidiaries or other websites unless users explicitly agree, in a legal victory for competition authorities

"Facebook does not allow for any choice," Federal Court of Justice judge Peter Meier-Beck said, adding that the Californian firm was abusing its dominant position.