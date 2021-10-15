UrduPoint.com

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021: The world’s largest smartphone photography contest

Pakistani photographers can also compete for a HUAWEI P50 & cash prizes up to $10,000

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021) Thursday. Huawei has announced the launch of its annual smartphone photography competition - the NEXT-IMAGE Awards for 2021, as the world’s largest contest of its kind.

The theme of this year’s NEXT-IMAGE Awards is “Better Together”. Photography enthusiasts in Pakistan are also invited to compete globally, by submitting their photographic and video masterpieces, for the chance to win one of 70 amazing prizes, including the new HUAWEI P50 and cash prizes up to $10,000.The deadline for entries is 30th November, 2021.
Huawei’s NEXT-IMAGE Awards has attracted over 2 million entries since it began in 2017 and is now being held for a fifth consecutive year, with the slogan: Inspiration in focus.

With an easy process for entry, amateur smartphone photographers and visual storytellers from Pakistan and across the world, will be availing many great chances to win big prizes. This year’s panel of judges at the NEXT-IMAGE Awards will include: Pulitzer-winning photographer from Shanghai - Liu Heung Shing, Canadian Extreme Sports photographer - Reuben Krabbe, French TV producer - Olivier Chiabodo and other global experts.
Since the latest flagship devices from Huawei offer unparalleled performance in zoom and low light photography, while enhancing other scenarios too, this contest will feature Visual Storytelling in 10 categories, to encourage the entrants to explore diverse perspectives, formats and light conditions to express the beauty of life with interesting subjects.

Huawei aims to inspire and encourage the users to make the most of their devices’ innovative features and AI power, to express their creativity & emotions, while capturing stunning photos and videos, with vibrant colours, to immortalize their best moments.

These categories include: Portrait, Monochrome, Colour, Snapshot, Night, Tele-photo lens, Super Wide Angle, Super Macro, Story-Creator and Storyteller.
The fantastic rewards promised by Huawei’s NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2021 include: Three Grand Prizes for the Photographers of the Year, comprising $10,000.

The Category Winners will get 27 rewards of $1,000 each. Another 30 winners will get HUAWEI Watch-3 as prizes, while the 10 winners of Student-Focus awards will be given HUAWEI P50 devices along with $1,000 cash and electronic certificates.
Registration in this global competition is very easy.

Smartphone photographers can simply visit http://gallery.consumer.huawei.com to submit their images directly on the competition homepage. The Entrants can also visit http://consumer.huawei.com/en/community to enter via HUAWEI Community connected via the online message-board, available in multiple languages.

