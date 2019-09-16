HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - Special Edition Goes on Sale Today

The new Faux Leather special version is set to make new records with its exquisite looks, killer features all for an amazing price of PKR 28,999/-

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019) One of Huawei’s bestsellers – HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 makes a comeback with a special surprise for its fans! The smartphones new limited edition comes withan exquisite Amber Brown faux leather design and an upgraded 64GB of storage now available in stores nationwide!

The HUAWEI Y series has always been a popular choice for consumers in the Pakistani market due to its powerful features against its highly competitive price. With the Y Series, Huawei has demonstrated its commitment to affordable, and equally capable devices. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition is no exception. Featuring a large 6.26-inch HUAWEI Dewdrop display, a 13MP+2MP AI Camera with Master AI support and a powerful 4,000mAh battery—which works in concert with the intelligent battery management solution to provide an outstanding two-day battery life—it punches above its weight to deliver a great user experience that is unprecedented at its price level. It’s what youth today want—and more.

Class-leading Camera and Design

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition was designed to offer the best smartphone photography experience amongst devices of its class. To youth, every day is the start of a new adventure, brimming with opportunities to explore, meet new people, and most importantly, enjoy themselves.

These intrepid thrill seekers need themselves a reliable camera to chronicle their exploits. This is where HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition comes in. It features a 13MP+2MP dual camera with a wide aperture of f/1.8, Master AI functionality and improved lowlight performance and illustrating the smartphones superior photography capability in a subtle and effective way.

Work Hard, Play Hard

Today, anyone with a smartphone can work or play anywhere. HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition, powered by Snapdragon 450, a flagship 4,000mAh battery and other features typically found in more premium smartphones, lets youth realize their fullest potential at a modest price.

Expandable Storage At Your Convenience

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition supports expandable storage of up to 512GB via the microSDcard slot. Together with the 64GB internal storage, HUWAEI Y7 2019 – Special Edition has more than enough space for all images, videos, documents and games to share.

Designed for the modern youth with a need for performance and a keen eye for style, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 – Special Edition is a beautifully engineered gadget that anyone can proudly wield and show off – especially with its luxurious new faux leather design that is set to make a mark in the market yet again. So hurry up and get your hands on one before it’s sold out!